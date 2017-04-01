Officials: Police involved in Newark gunfire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Essex County prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting involving police in Newark.

They say the officers were on-duty when they fired their weapons in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 16th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Prosecutors say no one was hurt.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.