Officials: Police involved in Newark gunfire

Essex County prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting involving police in Newark.

File photo

File photo (11:57 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - Essex County prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting involving police in Newark.

They say the officers were on-duty when they fired their weapons in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 16th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Prosecutors say no one was hurt.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A Paterson police officer is fighting in court 1 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack
VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 2 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking
Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot 3 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark
VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short 4 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial
Law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and around 5 NJ police forces gear up for 'Distracted Driving Awareness Month'

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE