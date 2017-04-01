News Officials: Police involved in Newark gunfire Essex County prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting involving police in Newark. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. File photo (11:57 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 1, 2017 10:54 AM NEWARK - Essex County prosecutors say they are investigating a shooting involving police in Newark. They say the officers were on-duty when they fired their weapons in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 16th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. There is no word on what led to the shooting. Prosecutors say no one was hurt. Further information on the incident was not immediately available. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:57 1 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack 11:59 2 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 0:26 3 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark 15:14 4 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial 1:35 5 NJ police forces gear up for 'Distracted Driving Awareness Month' advertisement | advertise on News 12