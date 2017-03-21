You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - There will be no more using furniture or other objects to save a parking spot in Elizabeth, according to city officials.

The city of Elizabeth tweeted a warning for Thursday that all parking spot-savers will be removed. In the tweet, the city said, “As you know, city street parking is open to the public, and while some are accustomed to "reserved parking spaces" this is not permitted.”

The tweet also mentioned waste haulers have been notified to throw out any remaining pieces of furniture or objects left in the streets.

News 12 was in Elizabeth last night and saw objects from traffic cones, to garbage pails, to a boot blocking parking spaces.