Officials: No more using furniture, other objects to reserve parking spots in Elizabeth

There will be no more using furniture or other objects to save a parking spot in Elizabeth, according to city officials.

Officials: No more using furniture, other objects to reserve parking spots in Elizabeth

Officials: No more using furniture, other objects to reserve parking spots in Elizabeth (3/21/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

ELIZABETH - There will be no more using furniture or other objects to save a parking spot in Elizabeth, according to city officials.

The city of Elizabeth tweeted a warning for Thursday that all parking spot-savers will be removed. In the tweet, the city said, “As you know, city street parking is open to the public, and while some are accustomed to "reserved parking spaces" this is not permitted.”

The tweet also mentioned waste haulers have been notified to throw out any remaining pieces of furniture or objects left in the streets.

News 12 was in Elizabeth last night and saw objects from traffic cones, to garbage pails, to a boot blocking parking spaces.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Interview with patient hospitalized from knee injections
A pit bull attacked several people in Neptune 2 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured
Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and 3 Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic
Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down 4 Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections
Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in 5 Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE