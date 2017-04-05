Officials: Newark woman’s hammer attack at Virginia gas station was racially motivated

A woman accused of attacking a Massachusetts man with a hammer at a Virginia gas station because he had a “fancy” boat was arrested at

Angela Jones is accused of attacking a man and his wife while they were getting gas. She is also accused of damaging his SUV and boat.

Angela Jones is accused of attacking a man and his wife while they were getting gas. She is also accused of damaging his SUV and boat.

Updated

NEWARK - A woman accused of attacking a Massachusetts man with a hammer at a Virginia gas station because he had a “fancy” boat was arrested at her home in Newark Wednesday.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura says that Angela Jones, 26, allegedly attacked the man Tuesday while he was getting gas in Caroline County, Virginia.

“Jones then allegedly damaged the victim’s Porsche [SUV] and his boat with the hammer and spit in the face of the victim’s wife,” Fontoura says.

The attack is believed to have been racially motivated. Jones allegedly made racial slurs by referring to the victims as “rich” and “white,” according to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

A person who witnessed the attack was able to take pictures of Jones’ car, which led to her arrest at her Fairmount Avenue home.

Jones was charged with felonious assault, assault and battery and two counts of intentional damage to property. She is being kept at the Essex County Jail while she awaits extradition to Virginia.

