BRANCHBURG - The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman found dead along Route 22 in Branchburg Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson identified the woman as 29-year-old Hopatcong resident Ashley Castro.

Castro was found dead in a busy area along Route 22 near Orr Drive. The discovery of her body prompted a large response from law enforcement, including the FBI.

Authorities say that they are still working to determine how Castro died, and they are asking for the public’s help to find out about Castro’s recent whereabouts. They are asking anyone who may have had contact with her prior to her death to give them a call.

Anyone who might have any information about Castro should call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Tip Line at 1-888-577-8477 or Branchburg police at 908-526-3830.