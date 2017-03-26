Officials: Employee injured after car slams into Jersey City bodega

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - Officials say a car was totaled when it slammed into a Jersey City bodega on Sunday evening.

They say the driver of a white Chevy Cobalt lost control and slammed into the front of the Elupina Grocery around 6 p.m., located at the corner of Lembeck and Ocean Avenues.

A safety pole sitting at the front door kept the car from going inside.

Officials say that the driver walked away from the crash with a minor injury, and that a store employee was also hurt.

"When the car hit the store things fell on top of him so he had to transported to the hospital," said store owner Nicholas Caraballo. "He was fixing soda bottles so once the car hit the store all the bottles fell."

The grocery store will likely be close Monday to repair the broken glass door windows.