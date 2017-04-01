Officials: 1 teen dead after double shooting in Newark

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were shot around 3:00 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officials say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.