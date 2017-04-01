News Officials: 1 teen dead after double shooting in Newark Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon. (6:53 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 1, 2017 6:53 AM NEWARK - Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were shot around 3:00 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue. Officials say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No suspect information has been released at this time. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:57 1 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack 11:59 2 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 15:14 3 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial 0:26 4 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark 1:12 5 Brooklyn Weekend Travel Advisory March 31 - April 2 advertisement | advertise on News 12