Officials: 1 teen dead after double shooting in Newark

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon. (6:53 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEWARK - Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Newark on Friday afternoon. 

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were shot around 3:00 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officials say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A Paterson police officer is fighting in court 1 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack
VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 2 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking
VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short 3 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial
Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot 4 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark
Brooklyn Weekend Travel Advisory March 31 - April 5 Brooklyn Weekend Travel Advisory March 31 - April 2

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE