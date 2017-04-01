1 teen dead, 1 injured in Newark shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Newark shooting Friday afternoon.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were shot around 3 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officials say the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Information on possible suspects or motives in the case has not been released at this time.

The victims' identities were not released.