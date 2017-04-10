Officials: Teacher, 2 students shot at San Bernardino school

Police and school officials say four people have been shot in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino

Four people were shot at a San Bernardino

Four people were shot at a San Bernardino elementary school in an apparent murder suicide. (Credit: News 12 New Jerey)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - (AP) -- Four people were shot Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, including a teacher and two students, police and school officials said.

Two students were airlifted to a hospital after what's believed to be a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia tells news station KNBC-TV.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that four victims were being treated in what investigators suspect was a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at the North Park School. Students gathered on a field near a line of school buses and other vehicles, including fire trucks. The scene was not chaotic, but police stood nearby.

She says all other students are safe and they are being taken to a local college campus.

The city of 216,000 was the site of the December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunbattle with authorities later that day.

The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides, and has struggled to emerge from bankruptcy.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

People line up overnight to submit applications to 1 Many line up overnight in Passaic to submit affordable housing applications
Partners Kari Steinert and Renee Cologne of Maplewood 2 Maplewood same-sex couple has hope
A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey 3 Coast Guard rescues stranded baby seal on Jersey Shore
A video posted on Facebook shows a United 4 Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight
Father Mark Hanna shared with News 12 photos 5 Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ripple effect in NJ

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE