MANVILLE - Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly broke into his home.

Somerset County prosecutors say Manville police responded to the North Fifth Avenue home around 12:05 a.m. Monday and found 19-year-old Tyreek Cook suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Prosecutors say the officer and Cook were involved in a "physical confrontation" inside the home. The officer's name and which police force he works for were not disclosed.

After the officer shot Cook, he “immediately initiated lifesaving medical aid” according to the prosecutor.

The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered during the encounter and "traumatic stress-related physical conditions."

Authorities say Cook was charged with burglary. The Manville resident is also suspected of committing or trying to commit numerous other home and vehicle burglaries in the area.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.