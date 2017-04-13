NY Post: Eli Manning was in on Giants memorabilia scheme

New evidence seems to suggest that Giants quarterback

New evidence seems to suggest that Giants quarterback Eli Manning was involved in a scheme to sell bogus memorabilia, according to a report by the New York Post. (Credit: File photo)

EAST RUTHERFORD - Evidence recently uncovered seems to suggest that Eli Manning was in on a plan to sell fake football memorabilia, according to a report in the New York Post.

The newspaper says that court documents show that the quarterback sent an email to a Giants employee asking for “helmets that can pass as game-used.”

Apparel used in games is typically worth more to collectors.

The Post says that Manning did not want to sell his real helmet.

The documents are part of a civil suit against Manning and the Giants.

