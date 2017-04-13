News NY Post: Eli Manning was in on Giants memorabilia scheme New evidence seems to suggest that Giants quarterback Eli Manning was involved in a scheme to sell bogus memorabilia, according to a report by the New York Post. (Credit: File photo) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 13, 2017 7:30 PM EAST RUTHERFORD - Evidence recently uncovered seems to suggest that Eli Manning was in on a plan to sell fake football memorabilia, according to a report in the New York Post. The newspaper says that court documents show that the quarterback sent an email to a Giants employee asking for “helmets that can pass as game-used.” Apparel used in games is typically worth more to collectors. The Post says that Manning did not want to sell his real helmet. The documents are part of a civil suit against Manning and the Giants. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 5:11 1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 1:34 2 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital 2:47 3 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic 2:05 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked 0:19 5 Body found inside vehicle in Roselle Burger King parking lot advertisement | advertise on News 12