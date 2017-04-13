EAST RUTHERFORD - Evidence recently uncovered seems to suggest that Eli Manning was in on a plan to sell fake football memorabilia, according to a report in the New York Post.

The newspaper says that court documents show that the quarterback sent an email to a Giants employee asking for “helmets that can pass as game-used.”

Apparel used in games is typically worth more to collectors.

The Post says that Manning did not want to sell his real helmet.

The documents are part of a civil suit against Manning and the Giants.