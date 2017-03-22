NY man linked to doctor's death admits to moving body

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK - A man arrested in connection with the 2015 death of a New York dermatologist who died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication has admitted to helping move her body out of a Manhattan apartment.

Marc Henry Johnson, a producer of an HBO series, pleaded guilty Tuesday to acting as an accessory after the fact.

Johnson and another man, James Holder, were arrested after the death of Dr. Kiersten Cerveny. Authorities said the 38-year-old Long Island doctor had been snorting cocaine as she shared drinks with Johnson.

The doctor was found unconscious in the lobby of Holder's apartment building.

Holder pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug distribution house. He's to be sentenced May 4.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced June 26.

