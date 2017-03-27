NTSB: Helicopter lost power before Chatham crash

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP - A helicopter that suffered a hard landing and crashed in a Morris County parking lot lost power before the incident, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The small helicopter was flying from Virginia to Lincoln Park on Feb. 24 when it landed hard in a parking lot in Chatham Township and damaged a garage.

The NTSB says the helicopter’s passenger told officials that he heard a “whoosh” sound, and then the engine completely lost power. A witness in a nearby apartment building also told officials that he heard a sound described as an engine “puttering.”

The agency says pilot John Walsh was not hurt, but that the unidentified passenger was seriously injured.

NTSB inspectors will continue to examine the helicopter.

