No food products to be sold, distributed from Dixie Dew Products following E. Coli outbreak

No food products will be sold or distributed from the Dixie Dew Products, according to an order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

EDISON - No food products will be sold or distributed from the Dixie Dew Products, according to an order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It comes after an outbreak of E. Coli linked to contaminated I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter.

The outbreak has left 29 people sick in 12 states so far this year, including New Jersey.

