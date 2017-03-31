News No food products to be sold, distributed from Dixie Dew Products following E. Coli outbreak No food products will be sold or distributed from the Dixie Dew Products, according to an order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. No food products to be sold, distributed from Dixie Dew Products following E. Coli outbreak (3/31/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 31, 2017 7:18 AM EDISON - No food products will be sold or distributed from the Dixie Dew Products, according to an order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It comes after an outbreak of E. Coli linked to contaminated I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter. The outbreak has left 29 people sick in 12 states so far this year, including New Jersey. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:35 1 Work boots stolen from firefighter’s truck during fire 1:46 2 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school 2:00 3 Tech Check - March 30, 2017 1:44 4 RWJ Foundation ranks NJ's healthiest counties 0:29 5 Penn State University permanently bans fraternity where NJ student died advertisement | advertise on News 12