EDISON - The New Jersey woman who died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest will give others a chance at life.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, of Clark, was an organ donor, and her donation is expected to benefit dozens of patients in need.

A vigil was held Sunday night for Nelson on the campus of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she was a student.

According to officials, Nelson choked Thursday night during a Greek Life event on campus.

Nelson had eaten between four and five pancakes when she started shaking and fell to the floor.

Police say nursing students performed CPR because Nelson’s airway was obstructed. Authorities say they are still awaiting an official cause of death.

Nelson’s father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority police officer who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.