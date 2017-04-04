NJ Transit train derailment continues to cause problems commuting into and out of New York

Monday’s train derailment at New York Penn Station was minor but was enough to do major damage to the morning commute.

NJ Transit train derailment continues to cause problems commuting into and out of New York.

NJ Transit train derailment continues to cause problems commuting into and out of New York.

Updated

HOBOKEN - A minor train derailment Monday morning continues to impact travel between New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey Transit trains traveling to and from New York Penn Station will continue on an adjusted schedule, according to the agency. Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains will operate on a weekend schedule, with some additional trains added.

NJ Transit says that rail service will not be operating at the Jersey Avenue and Avenel stations due to the changes.

Midtown Direct trains will stop at Hoboken and Raritan Valley trains will stop at Newark. Neither line will continue into New York.

Cross-honoring remains in effect for all buses, PATH trains and ferry service.

Amtrak says that service along the Northeast Corridor will operate on a modified schedule through Thursday, April 6.

All travelers are urged to check the NJ Transit and Amtrak websites for commuting information.

Monday’s NJ Transit derailment at New York Penn Station knocked out service to eight out of 21 tracks for a time. No one was hurt.

The incident came 10 days after an Amtrak train also derailed at New York Penn, and scraped against an NJ Transit train in the process.

