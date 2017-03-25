NJ Transit to operate on regular weekend schedule following derailment

EDISON - New Jersey Transit expects to operate on a regular weekend schedule today following Friday's Amtrak train derailment.

NJ Transit says cross-honoring will continue and there will be limited outbound service from New York Penn Station.

Northeast Corridor trains between Rahway and Penn Station in the 7600-series may see some cancellations.

Friday morning's derailment caused service disruptions and train cancelations, even for the evening rush home.

"We need to invest in infrastructure of which I am not hearing a lot of discussion right now would like to hear more," says commuter Maxine Levy. "Gov. Christie needs to be concerned about building the extra tunnels through, everybody's got to plan for the future or we're really in trouble."

Customers are advised to check the NJ Transit website for updates.

