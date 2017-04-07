NJ Transit service back to normal following Monday’s derailment at New York Penn Station

NJ Transit service is back to normal after Amtrak crews restored service to all 21 tracks at New York Penn Station following an entire workweek

NJ Transit service back to normal following Monday's derailment at New York Penn Station

NJ Transit service back to normal following Monday's derailment at New York Penn Station (8:38 AM)

HOBOKEN - NJ Transit service is back to normal after Amtrak crews restored service to all 21 tracks at New York Penn Station following an entire workweek of crowds, delays and holiday schedules.

In a statement, Amtrak is also telling passengers to expect residual delays throughout the morning, with scheduled operations resuming this afternoon.

Eight tracks have been out since Monday when weakened wooden ties under the rails caused a derailment. As a result, it's been four days of cancellations and lengthy delays for riders on NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman spoke about the thousands of riders affected Thursday night.

"We know we let them down quite frankly, and we are committed to make sure that doesn't happen again," says Moorman.

But Gov. Chris Christie went on the offense after the second derailment in two weeks.

"Now we asked them to step up their game,” says Christie. “They haven't. So maybe I will get their attention by not paying them."

The governor sent a request to the state Attorney General to see if New Jersey could revoke a $62 million payment made last week to Amtrak.

Officials with the agency say that won't solve anything.

The governor also sent a letter to Congress reminding them to hold Amtrak accountable for how their spending taxpayer money.

