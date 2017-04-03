You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW YORK - NJ Transit rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is now limited due to a derailed train in the station.

According to the agency, NJ Transit Northeast corridor train #3926 experienced a slow speed derailment on Track 9 at the station.

There were about 1,200 passengers on board the train that left Trenton around 7:30 a.m.

At this time, five passengers have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

MidTown Direct has been diverted to the Hoboken Terminal.

Cross-honoring is in effect.

