NJ Transit limited in, out of New York Penn Station due to derailed train in station (12:25 PM)
Updated
NEW YORK - NJ Transit rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is now limited due to a derailed train in the station.
According to the agency, NJ Transit Northeast corridor train #3926 experienced a slow speed derailment on Track 9 at the station.
There were about 1,200 passengers on board the train that left Trenton around 7:30 a.m.
At this time, five passengers have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MidTown Direct has been diverted to the Hoboken Terminal.
Cross-honoring is in effect.
