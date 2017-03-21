NJ Transit bus strikes pedestrian crossing Route 22 in Mountainside

Parts of Route 22 eastbound were shut down for a time in Mountainside Tuesday evening after a New Jersey Transit bus hit a man trying

A New Jersey Transit bus struck a man who was trying to cross Route 22 in Mountainside.

A New Jersey Transit bus struck a man who was trying to cross Route 22 in Mountainside. (3/21/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MOUNTAINSIDE - Parts of Route 22 eastbound were shut down for a time in Mountainside Tuesday evening after a New Jersey Transit bus hit a man trying to cross the road.

Mountainside police say a Hispanic man in his 20s was struck around 4:30 p.m. while trying to cross Route 22 near the AMC movie theater.

An ambulance took the man to police headquarters, and he was then taken to University Hospital by helicopter. Authorities did not release the extent of the man’s injuries, but they are said to be serious.

Mountainside Police Chief Allan Attanasio says that pedestrians getting hit by vehicles on Route 22 is rare and that it is not uncommon for people to cross the busy road.

The NJ Transit bus was just beginning its route from Mountainside to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident. The driver stayed at the scene.

Route 22 was closed for several hours but reopened just after 6:30 p.m.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
2 VIDEO: Interview with man who restrained pit bull in attack
Neptune City resident Carl Ganthier was able to 3 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured
Marist High School in Bayonne may be forced 4 High school in Bayonne could close if money isn’t raised
5 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE