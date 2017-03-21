You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MOUNTAINSIDE - Parts of Route 22 eastbound were shut down for a time in Mountainside Tuesday evening after a New Jersey Transit bus hit a man trying to cross the road.

Mountainside police say a Hispanic man in his 20s was struck around 4:30 p.m. while trying to cross Route 22 near the AMC movie theater.

An ambulance took the man to police headquarters, and he was then taken to University Hospital by helicopter. Authorities did not release the extent of the man’s injuries, but they are said to be serious.

Mountainside Police Chief Allan Attanasio says that pedestrians getting hit by vehicles on Route 22 is rare and that it is not uncommon for people to cross the busy road.

The NJ Transit bus was just beginning its route from Mountainside to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident. The driver stayed at the scene.

Route 22 was closed for several hours but reopened just after 6:30 p.m.