NJ state trooper reunited with mother of baby he helped deliver on Interstate-78

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo visits with Olivia Cummings and her new daughter Ania. The trooper helped deliver the baby on I-78.

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo visits with Olivia Cummings and her new daughter Ania. The trooper helped deliver the baby on I-78.

LIVINGSTON - A New Jersey state trooper who helped deliver a baby on the side of Interstate-78 visited with the mother and the baby Friday.

Olivia Cummings, of Scotch Plains, says that she was getting her 5-year-old son ready for school Wednesday morning when her water broke.  Cummings’ friend put her in a car and they started driving to the hospital.

Cummings says that when they were still about 20 minutes away from the hospital her baby wouldn’t wait any longer, so they pulled over and called 911.

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo answered the call.

"I said, ‘In your honest opinion do you think you can make it to the hospital or is this happening now?’  She told me, ‘This is happening,’" he says.

This was the first time the trooper had delivered a baby, but the father of four quickly sprang into action.

“I’m extremely grateful for Officer Chris. I'm so happy that he was there,” Cummings says.

Dashcam video from Gesualdo’s patrol car captured the trooper reassuring Cummings as he helped delivered the healthy baby girl. Baby Ania entered the world about five minutes after Gesualdo arrived.

"I am forever grateful for him. Forever,” Cummings says.

Cummings says that she nicknamed her baby girl "Acura" since she was delivered in the backseat of one.

