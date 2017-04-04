NJ state trooper recovering from leg injuries suffered in Warren Township crash

WARREN TOWNSHIP - A crash involving a New Jersey State Police vehicle on Interstate-78 in Warren County left a trooper with serious leg injuries.

State police say the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-78 in Warren Township.

They say a marked car driven by trooper Jeffrey Almeida and a car driven by 29-year-old Marquis Godfrey, of Newark, collided near milepost 40.8. The trooper's car went off the left side of the roadway, entered the center grass median and struck several trees.

Emergency crews needed more than 30 minutes to extricate the 26-year-old trooper from the vehicle. He was later flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Almeida remained hospitalized Tuesday, but is expected recover. Godfrey wasn't injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

