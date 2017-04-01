NJ police forces gear up for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

SAYREVILLE - Law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and around the country are stepping up their patrols to crackdown on distracted drivers this month.

April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and police departments across the Garden State are ready to roll out a campaign called "U Drive, U Text, U Pay.”

During this monthlong campaign, police officers will use a series of enforcement strategies including roving police patrols, spotters on highway overpasses and stationary police vehicles placed at strategic locations.

Any drivers caught texting, using their smart phone or eating and drinking will be ticketed and could face hefty fines.

On New Jersey's roadways, distracted driving is cited as a major contributing fact in more than 817,000 motor vehicle crashes from 2010-2014.

