NJ Homeland Security urges security increase at malls after threats and attacks

The Department of Homeland Security is urging New Jersey malls to increase their security and training. (File photo) (Credit: File photo)

EDISON - The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security is urging malls across the state to increase their security after a series of threats and attacks across the world.

Mall owners are being urged to increase security personnel and regulate access to nonpublic entrances.

The department also says that all full-time and part-time employees should be trained in active shooter responses.

Officials did not mention any specific threats made against New Jersey malls, but did reference a recent plot to attack a mall in Germany on March 11.

NJ DHS Mall Security Warning

