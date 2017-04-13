News NJ Homeland Security urges security increase at malls after threats and attacks The Department of Homeland Security is urging New Jersey malls to increase their security and training. (File photo) (Credit: File photo) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 13, 2017 9:54 PM EDISON - The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security is urging malls across the state to increase their security after a series of threats and attacks across the world. Mall owners are being urged to increase security personnel and regulate access to nonpublic entrances. The department also says that all full-time and part-time employees should be trained in active shooter responses. Officials did not mention any specific threats made against New Jersey malls, but did reference a recent plot to attack a mall in Germany on March 11. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic NJ DHS Mall Security Warning More information advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 5:11 1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 1:34 2 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital 2:47 3 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic 2:05 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked 0:19 5 Body found inside vehicle in Roselle Burger King parking lot advertisement | advertise on News 12