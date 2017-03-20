You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WALL TOWNSHIP - The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township after receiving injections for knee pain management.

Patient Eleanor Traina says that her current health crisis is bigger than her fight against breast cancer. Both her knees have swollen to three-times their normal size, and she had to be hospitalized for 10 days in the emergency room.

“I’m just killed. I have to find someone to watch my dogs. I can’t work. I have no money coming in,” Traina says. “I mean, what am I supposed to do?”

The school bus driver from Jackson says she went to Osteo Relief March 3 to receive the injections. She says that hours later she was in pain and her knees swelled up.

“This is criminal, what they did to people, criminal,” she says.

Amy Cannon and her son came to the clinic Monday for a checkup only to find it closed by the Department of Health. Cannon received injections in her knees on March 6.

“It swelled up, and I couldn’t walk without it hurting,” she says.

Cannon says that she received a letter from the clinic after health inspections revealed the infections.

"They sent me a letter saying it had to do with the place they got the needles from,” she says.

Although the clinic is said to have shut its doors on March 8, some patients tell News 12 New Jersey that they were given appointments for Monday as late as last Friday.

The Department of Health says that more than 20 of the patients infected required surgery for various infections such as strep and staph.

Calls to Osteo Relief Institute by News 12 were answered by a recording and were not returned.

Anyone who had injections at the clinic and is worried about their health should contact their local doctor or the NJ Health Hotline.