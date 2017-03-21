NJ American Red Cross touts smoke detector initiative

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MONTCLAIR - The American Red Cross is reminding people that smoke alarms save lives.

The organization is promoting a program that will install smoke alarms in homes across New Jersey for free.

The Milord family was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement. All 18 family members were able to escape a house fire in Orange last year -- in part due to a working smoke alarm. The Red Cross had installed that smoke alarm in the home a year earlier.

“Because of that working smoke alarm and because they knew what to do, they were able to get out of the home safely,” says American Red Cross of New Jersey CEO Ana Montero. “To see that these efforts are actually really having an impact on saving lives if very encouraging to use and our volunteers and partners.”

The organization is already planning its next free smoke alarm campaign for October. It plans to install thousands of free smoke detectors in homes in all 21 counties in 21 days.

More information about the smoke alarm program can be found at the American Red Cross website.