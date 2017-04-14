NJ actor who starred as 'Aladdin’s’ Genie on Broadway moves on to 'Hamilton'

James Monroe Iglehart, who created the role of Genie in

James Monroe Iglehart, who created the role of Genie in "Aladdin" on Broadway, is moving on to "Hamilton."

Updated

EDISON - A New Jersey actor will be putting his hip-hop talents to the test as he takes on a role in one of Broadway's biggest shows.

James Monroe Iglehart, who created the role of Genie in "Aladdin" on Broadway and won a Tony for his performance, is taking over the role of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis De Lafayette in "Hamilton."

Iglehart will make his debut in the demanding production beginning on Friday, but he's no stranger to the show. 

"Actually, I've been kind of a part of Hamilton for a long time. I'm a part of a group called "Free Style Love Supreme," which is a hip-hop improv group," Iglehart said.

The group's members include "Hamilton creator" Lynn Manuel Miranda. 

Iglehart has racked up an impressive list of broadway performances. He was previously in the "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Memphis the Musical."

Before leaving "Aladdin" this winter, Iglehart, who lives in Hudson County, gave more than 1,000 performances as the Genie.

