Newark residents help cleanup blight

NEWARK - Some Newark residents came together Saturday to cleanup foreclosed homes in their community.

Newark residents tell News 12 they are trying to fight urban blight one house at a time.

The cleanup effort targeted vacant homes along 15th Avenue and 16th Street.

Volunteers removed trash because they say ever mounting piles can pose a danger to the neighborhood and also be a signal to squatters that a home could be used for illegal purposes.

Several people who were part of the cleanup effort blame large banks, and urban planners for ignoring the health of neighborhoods like Newark.