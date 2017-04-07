Newark police seek identity of man who allegedly robbed woman boarding bus

The Newark Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a woman who was boarding a city bus.

Newark police say that this man stole a

Newark police say that this man stole a woman's wallet while she was getting on the bus. They are looking for the public to help identify him. (Credit: Newark Police Department)

0 Comments

NEWARK - The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a woman who was boarding a city bus.

The robbery happened on March 17 around 12:45 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old woman was boarding a bus near Bergen and West Runyon streets in Newark when the man came up to her and stole her wallet. 

Police say the man was wearing a black jacket, a black, hooded sweat shirt and blue, stone-washed jeans.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to call the Newark police tip line at 1-877-695-8477. A reward may be offered.

Newark Robbery

Newark Police TIP line : 1-877-695-8477

