NEWARK - The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a woman who was boarding a city bus.

The robbery happened on March 17 around 12:45 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old woman was boarding a bus near Bergen and West Runyon streets in Newark when the man came up to her and stole her wallet.

Police say the man was wearing a black jacket, a black, hooded sweat shirt and blue, stone-washed jeans.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to call the Newark police tip line at 1-877-695-8477. A reward may be offered.