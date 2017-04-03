New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during pancake-eating contest

A woman from New Jersey has died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest.

New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during pancake-eating contest

New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during pancake-eating contest (9:19 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EDISON - A woman from New Jersey has died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest.

A vigil was held Sunday night for Caitlin Nelson on the campus of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she was a student.

According to officials, it happened Thursday night during a Greek Life event on campus.

Nelson had eaten between four and five pancakes when she started shaking and fell to the floor.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police looking for driver who hit two people, 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence
Witnesses say that a body was removed from 4 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home
News 12 Long Island's Erin Colton was live 5 Mets opening day 2017

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE