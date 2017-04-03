You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - A woman from New Jersey has died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest.

A vigil was held Sunday night for Caitlin Nelson on the campus of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she was a student.

According to officials, it happened Thursday night during a Greek Life event on campus.

Nelson had eaten between four and five pancakes when she started shaking and fell to the floor.