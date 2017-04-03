News New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during pancake-eating contest A woman from New Jersey has died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during pancake-eating contest (9:19 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 3, 2017 9:13 AM EDISON - A woman from New Jersey has died after apparently choking during a pancake-eating contest. A vigil was held Sunday night for Caitlin Nelson on the campus of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she was a student. According to officials, it happened Thursday night during a Greek Life event on campus. Nelson had eaten between four and five pancakes when she started shaking and fell to the floor. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 1:35 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence 1:08 4 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home 2:28 5 Mets opening day 2017 advertisement | advertise on News 12