New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent

TRENTON - New data shows New Jersey added 12,600 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent.

Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary reports announced on Thursday show the state jobless rate has reached a 10-year low.

The data also show that January's private-sector job growth was revised higher by 1,300 jobs.

The Treasury department's chief economist, James Wooster, says the report shows the state's economy is "steaming forward."

Republican Gov. Chris Christie touted the data at a QuickChek convenience store, which he says is expanding in the state.

The term-limited governor, who leaves office next year, says New Jersey added 77,700 private-sector jobs over the last year.

Federal unemployment rate in February was 4.7 percent.