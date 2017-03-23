New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent

New data shows New Jersey added 12,600 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent.

New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent

New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

TRENTON - New data shows New Jersey added 12,600 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent.

Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary reports announced on Thursday show the state jobless rate has reached a 10-year low.

The data also show that January's private-sector job growth was revised higher by 1,300 jobs.

The Treasury department's chief economist, James Wooster, says the report shows the state's economy is "steaming forward."

Republican Gov. Chris Christie touted the data at a QuickChek convenience store, which he says is expanding in the state.

The term-limited governor, who leaves office next year, says New Jersey added 77,700 private-sector jobs over the last year.

Federal unemployment rate in February was 4.7 percent.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
Arthur Morgan III, of Eatontown, is accused of 2 Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creek
Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to 3 Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles
4 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial
Nassau Police say a Hempstead man has been 5 Police: Man arrested for sex assault of child, stabbing 2 women

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE