NJ toddler battling rare cancer receives surprise homecoming

A toddler who is battling cancer received a surprise homecoming on Wednesday in Burlington County.

A toddler who is battling cancer received a surprise homecoming on Wednesday in Burlington County. (4/13/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BURLINGTON COUNTY - A toddler who is battling cancer received a surprise homecoming on Wednesday in Burlington County.

Arianna, 2, was admitted to Children’s Hospital of New Jersey more than a year ago to be treated for a rare form of leukemia.

She was well enough to return home Wednesday and was welcomed back by the residents of Marlton. Her parents did not know about the surprise, which the hospital helped put together.

"This is ridiculous. I can't. I have no words. I'm sorry. We didn't know any of this was happening. You guys are amazing. Thank you,” Katrina Knott, Arianna’s mother, said.

Arianna still has a long road ahead of her because she needs more medical care.  

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, 3 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital
Clifton city council votes to revoke Bliss Lounge's 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE