New Jersey targets distracted drivers with new warning letters

New Jersey will become one of the first states in the nation to send warning letters to distracted drivers.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced a crackdown on distracted drivers by sending warning letters as part of an initiative to expand the use of the #77 phone alert system.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced a crackdown on distracted drivers by sending warning letters as part of an initiative to expand the use of the #77 phone alert system. (6:45 PM)

Updated

TRENTON - New Jersey will become one of the first states in the nation to send warning letters to distracted drivers.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced the warning letters as part of an initiative to expand the use of the #77 phone alert system in the wake of an 8 percent increase in traffic deaths last year. Previously, motorists called the number to report aggressive drivers. Now they can use it to report motorists using handheld cellphones, drivers not paying attention or those who are impaired.

Callers are urged to give the make, model and license plate of the vehicle. Warning letters may be mailed to the vehicle's owner.

“But we want to be clear. There's a way to do this if you're driving and you're alone and a passenger can’t. Make the call hands free to initiate the call or pull over to a place that's safe to make the call,” Porrino said.

Traffic deaths in New Jersey rose from 562 in 2015 to 604 in 2016, mainly because of distracted driving.

