New Jersey state trooper helps deliver baby girl on I-78 in Summit

SUMMIT - A New Jersey state trooper helped deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 78 in Summit Thursday morning.

State police say a friend was driving the mother to the hospital a little after 8 a.m., but the baby would not wait. They stopped on the side of the road and called 911.

Trooper Christopher Gesualdo responded to the call and, with the help of a Summit police dispatcher, helped deliver the baby girl.

The mother and baby were taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and are said to be doing well.

The incident was all captured on Trooper Gesauldo’s dashboard camera.

