MARGATE (AP) - Some of the most resolute holdouts against a plan to build protective sand dunes in a part of the New Jersey shore hit hard by Superstorm Sandy have dropped their lawsuit against the plan.

Homeowners in Margate, just south of Atlantic City, dropped their lawsuit Thursday against the state Department of Environmental Protection and others. They sought to block the construction of dunes in Margate, which relies on wooden bulkheads to protect against storm surges.

The borough sustained serious damage during Sandy. But officials claim most of the flooding came from the bay, not the ocean.

In February a federal judge declined to block the dunes, ruling that the opponents fears -- including transmission of the Zika virus -- are not realistic.