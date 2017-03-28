You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Sixteen New Jersey cities and three counties are at risk of losing federal funding due to their status as so-called sanctuary cities, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday.

According to the attorney general, any American city refusing to comply with federal immigration laws risk losing all grants received through the U.S. Office of Justice.

A sanctuary city is one where city resources are not used to prosecute people who are living in the United States illegally. Leaders in some cities say they will continue to protect immigrants despite the risk of losing funding. Sessions called that notion "disheartening."

Sanctuary cities in New Jersey include Bloomfield, Camden, East Orange, Freehold, Maplewood, Hightstown, Hopewell Borough, Jersey City, Leonia, Newark, North Bergen, Plainfield, South Orange, Trenton, Union City and West New York. Middlesex, Ocean and Union counties also say they will protect immigrants.

In Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka is vowing to fight efforts by the federal government to withhold financial aid.

The mayor says he plans to join with other sanctuary cities to take legal action against President Trump’s executive order, which according to him, is illegal and unconstitutional.

Sessions is urging lawmakers to consider their stance on sanctuary cities.

"Unfortunately, some states and cities have adopted the policies designed to frustrate this enforcement of immigration laws," says U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Mayor Baraka calls the policy an "attack on immigrant communities" that is "unfortunate but not surprising."

The mayor continues to say taking away those funds for things like more police makes cities more dangerous.

Gov. Christie talked about what may happen if cities lose federal funding due to their sanctuary status.

"If they engage in voluntary conduct, which means sanctuary cities are not mandated by state, it's voluntary conduct,” says the governor. “And if they think that important enough for their taxpayers to pick up the tab, it's their call.”

The governor says he'll veto any attempt to fund sanctuary cities with state money.