New Jersey officials: ‘Shovel-ready’ projects will improve state roads

New Jersey state officials say that they are ready to spend millions on “shovel-ready” projects to improve New Jersey’s roads.

Jersey City residents say roads in the city

Jersey City residents say roads in the city are in need of repair. Newly released money for transportation projects in the state will hopefully fix these issues. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

JERSEY CITY - New Jersey state officials say that they are ready to spend millions on “shovel-ready” projects to improve New Jersey’s roads.

New Jersey’s transportation trust fund now has $2 billion in it thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Chris Christie Monday. Much of that money will be used to resurface many of the state’s roads.

Hudson County Executive Tom Degise says that resurfacing in his county is sorely needed.

“We can start chipping away at some of the safety things and the road pavings,” he says.  “We have bridges; some of our bridges are ancient.”

Another portion of the fund will be used on the Bergen Hudson Light Rail project Route 440 extension. The $8 million set aside for the project will be used for the final design and preliminary engineering. Degise says that while it won’t cover the entire cost of the project, it shows that the state is involved.

“If the state is willing to pony up $8 million now, they’re taking it really seriously that this is a project they’re going to invest in,” he says.

Degise says that Jersey City officials have promised to permit 4,100 new units of housing in the area if the extension project moves forward. He says that investments in infrastructure could pay off in an economic boom long-term.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is also funding an environmental study for the Bergen Hudson Light Rail expansion in Bergen County as part of its immediate spending.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

NJ transportation projects

List of projects

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 1 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
2 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27
Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing
LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Gov. Chris Christie signs legislation to allocate funds Christie signs bill to allocate money for road and rail projects

Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill Monday to allocate $2 billion for projects to improve

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE