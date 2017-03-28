JERSEY CITY - New Jersey state officials say that they are ready to spend millions on “shovel-ready” projects to improve New Jersey’s roads.

New Jersey’s transportation trust fund now has $2 billion in it thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Chris Christie Monday. Much of that money will be used to resurface many of the state’s roads.

Hudson County Executive Tom Degise says that resurfacing in his county is sorely needed.

“We can start chipping away at some of the safety things and the road pavings,” he says. “We have bridges; some of our bridges are ancient.”

Another portion of the fund will be used on the Bergen Hudson Light Rail project Route 440 extension. The $8 million set aside for the project will be used for the final design and preliminary engineering. Degise says that while it won’t cover the entire cost of the project, it shows that the state is involved.

“If the state is willing to pony up $8 million now, they’re taking it really seriously that this is a project they’re going to invest in,” he says.

Degise says that Jersey City officials have promised to permit 4,100 new units of housing in the area if the extension project moves forward. He says that investments in infrastructure could pay off in an economic boom long-term.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is also funding an environmental study for the Bergen Hudson Light Rail expansion in Bergen County as part of its immediate spending.