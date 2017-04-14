TRENTON (AP) - New Jersey is closer to settling a lawsuit that would end the state's ban on civilians buying stun guns.

In court papers filed Tuesday, Attorney General Christopher Porrino concedes the state's ban on electronic arms is unconstitutional. The state law defines a stun gun as "any weapon or other device which emits an electrical charge or current intended to temporarily or permanently disable a person."

Mark Cheeseman and the New Jersey Second Amendment Society filed suit in August 2016 after Taser International declined his order for a Taser Pulse model.

Under the proposed consent decree, the state acknowledges the Second Amendment guarantees a fundamental right to keep and bear arms for self-defense. The state would be permitted to impose "reasonable limits" on stun guns.

A judge must approve the decree.