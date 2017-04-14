NJ man who kidnapped, killed girl dies in prison

State officials said 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11.

TRENTON (AP) - A New Jersey man who was 19 when he snatched a sleeping 6-year-old neighbor from her bed and killed her has died in prison.

State officials said 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11. His prison sentence would have expired in 2049.

Under a plea agreement in 1995, the convicted sex offender said he went to his neighbors' Manalapan Township home because he "wanted sex." He described how Amanda Wengert woke up and struggle as he carried her into the backyard of his parents' home. Aquino said he "smashed her head against the tree."

