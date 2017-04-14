News NJ man who kidnapped, killed girl dies in prison State officials said 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 14, 2017 8:25 AM By The Associated Press TRENTON (AP) - A New Jersey man who was 19 when he snatched a sleeping 6-year-old neighbor from her bed and killed her has died in prison. State officials said 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11. His prison sentence would have expired in 2049. Under a plea agreement in 1995, the convicted sex offender said he went to his neighbors' Manalapan Township home because he "wanted sex." He described how Amanda Wengert woke up and struggle as he carried her into the backyard of his parents' home. Aquino said he "smashed her head against the tree." Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:39 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home 0:58 2 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth 2:17 3 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse 5:11 4 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 3:28 5 New Jersey Sportscast, April 13 advertisement | advertise on News 12