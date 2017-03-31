New Jersey Devils forward Patrik Elias announces retirement

Patrik Elias, the New Jersey Devils' all-time leading scorer, is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles.

By The Associated Press

NEWARK - Patrik Elias, the New Jersey Devils' all-time leading scorer, is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles.

The 40-year-old native of the Czech Republic announced his retirement in a statement Friday. He has not played this season.

Elias played all of his 18 NHL seasons with the Devils, becoming the team's franchise leader in goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025). He ranks third in games played with 1,240, behind Ken Daneyko (1,283) and Martin Brodeur (1,259). He also is the Devils' single-season leader in points with 96 (2000-01).

A four-time All-Star, Elias is the club's all-time playoff leader with 45 goals, 80 assists and 125 points, 21 power-play goals and six game-winning goals. On Jan. 17, 2009, he scored his 702nd career point, surpassing John MacLean to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The Devils plan to retire his No. 26 at a home game next season.

