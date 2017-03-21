You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CRESSKILL - New Jersey has become the first state in the country to offer baby boxes, which are made out of durable cardboard and can be used as a bed for the baby's first months of life. The aim is to cut down on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

New parents, including those expecting, who complete an online education program will get a free baby box.

The library in Cresskill is one of the places where you can pick one up.

"We start out at 50,” says Cresskill Library Director Rita Browning. “We have a portal that we list all the mothers that have received the boxes. Once we get to 49, 50 they will send more automatically."

SIDS is directly related to sleep and sleep environments, according to a report by the "Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board."