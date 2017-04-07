New Jersey bar fight over Philadelphia Eagles leaves 2 hurt

Police say a heated discussion about the Philadelphia Eagles in a New Jersey bar left two men injured and a father and son under arrest.

New Jersey bar fight over Philadelphia Eagles leaves

New Jersey bar fight over Philadelphia Eagles leaves 2 hurt

By The Associated Press

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP - Police say a heated discussion about the Philadelphia Eagles in a New Jersey bar left two men injured and a father and son under arrest.

Winslow Township police responded to Joe's Tavern on Thursday night and found 36-year-old Jamel Davis in the parking lot with head injuries and the tavern owner's son, 26-year-old Ashish Joseph, with a broken nose. They said their assailants had driven off.

Officers found 56-year-old Christopher Hoffman and his 32-year-old son, Brittan Holland, covered in blood in their home. Police say they told officers they engaged in a mutual fight.

Hoffman was wearing Pittsburgh Steelers slippers and Holland said he was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

They're charged with aggravated assault. It's not known if they have lawyers.

