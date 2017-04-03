New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns

NEWARK - Air travelers in New Jersey and across the nation are facing new safety concerns.

U.S. intelligence shows Islamic State militants and al-Qaida may be perfecting how to conceal bombs inside laptops and other electronics. Some reports indicate terrorists may even be using stolen security screening equipment.

Stacey Fitzmaurice, of TSA security operations, says new screening lines were put in place at Newark Liberty International Airport. She says the TSA is prepared for any threat.

Department of Homeland Security officials say they are constantly looking at how to make air travel safer.