New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns

U.S. intelligence shows Islamic State militants and al-Qaida may be perfecting how to conceal bombs inside laptops and other electronics.

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - Air travelers in New Jersey and across the nation are facing new safety concerns. 

U.S. intelligence shows Islamic State militants and al-Qaida may be perfecting how to conceal bombs inside laptops and other electronics. Some reports indicate terrorists may even be using stolen security screening equipment.

Stacey Fitzmaurice, of TSA security operations, says new screening lines were put in place at Newark Liberty International Airport. She says the TSA is prepared for any threat.

Department of Homeland Security officials say they are constantly looking at how to make air travel safer.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A corrections officer has been arrested in connection 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen
Sacred Heart University student dies after choking during 2 NJ woman dies after choking during pancake-eating contest
Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 4 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Witnesses say that a body was removed from 5 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE