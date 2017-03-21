You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEPTUNE CITY - A Neptune City resident’s quick thinking is being credited for saving several people who were attacked by a pit bull Tuesday morning.

Carl Ganthier says he was laying in his bed inside his Brighton Arms apartment around 7 a.m. when he heard his aunt Odette Durogene scream. When he ran outside, he says that he saw her being attacked by a dog.

“The dog is on her, biting her, so I jumped out of bed and I grabbed the dog,” he says. “I see a lot of people screaming. They don’t know what do to. I just go and grab the dog.”

Ganthier was able to grab ahold of the dog and restrained it until police arrived.

“I kind of grabbed it behind the neck…and put it in my legs,” he says.

Authorities say the pit bull belonged to Terrance Simmons, who was at the complex visiting his sister and her 10-year-old son. Simmons had apparently gotten the dog from his friend, who gave it up after the dog attacked the friend’s wife.

Police say that Simmons’ nephew wanted to see the dog, and that’s when it attacked and bit him on the arm. The dog also bit Simmons and his sister as they tried to pry the dog off the boy.

The pit bull then got out of the apartment and police say that’s when it attacked Durogene, who had just dropped off her 1-year-old daughter at the apartment.

The four people attacked before Ganthier was able to restrain the dog were all taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Ganthier also suffered some injuries from the dog, but he did not require medical attention.

Ganthier is currently studying to be a nurse. Police say that he is a hero.

The New Jersey SPCA euthanized the dog. It will be tested to see if it had any diseases.