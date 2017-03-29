Mystery surrounds shooting death of Maplewood resident Deborah Burton in Newark

Friends and loved ones of a Maplewood woman gunned down in Newark earlier this month say that there are many questions surrounding her death.

Maplewood resident Deborah Burton was gunned down in

Maplewood resident Deborah Burton was gunned down in Newark on March 13. (Credit: Family photo)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - Friends and loved ones of a Maplewood woman gunned down in Newark earlier this month say that there are many questions surrounding her death.

Deborah Burton’s family tell News 12 New Jersey that they initially thought her death was related to a carjacking, but the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that this was not the case.

Authorities say Burton was shot and killed March 13 at 1:45 p.m. near 43 Third St. in Newark. She had just dropped off her son at work for the day and wasn’t heard from again. Many believe that she may have been killed over money.

Burton’s friends and loved ones gathered near the murder scene Wednesday to honor her and to denounce the amount of violence seen in Newark.

“It’s very important to be here for me, for my family, for the community in memory of our beloved Deborah Burton,” says ex-husband Imam Shakur AbdulRahim.

AbdulRahim says that Burton was a mathematical genius who got a scholarship to attend Union College.

“We are totally shocked and devastated that something could happen something as terrible as this,” AbdulRahim says.

Many Newark residents say the killings have to stop.

“Women tend to be targets,” says Newark resident Zayid Muhammad. “We're not accepting that in any way.”

Anyone who might have any information about the killing is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 877-847-7432.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgegate defendants Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were 1 Bridge-Gate defendants to be sentenced today
The municipal court judge out of Fort Lee 2 Judge files official misconduct complaint against Gov. Christie
VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short 3 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial
Bridge-Gate defendant Bill Baroni leaves the Newark Federal 4 Prosecution rests in case against Bridge-Gate defendants
Undated photo of the New Jersey governor's mansion. 5 Lightning causes damage at governor's mansion; no injuries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE