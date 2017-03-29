NEWARK - Friends and loved ones of a Maplewood woman gunned down in Newark earlier this month say that there are many questions surrounding her death.

Deborah Burton’s family tell News 12 New Jersey that they initially thought her death was related to a carjacking, but the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that this was not the case.

Authorities say Burton was shot and killed March 13 at 1:45 p.m. near 43 Third St. in Newark. She had just dropped off her son at work for the day and wasn’t heard from again. Many believe that she may have been killed over money.

Burton’s friends and loved ones gathered near the murder scene Wednesday to honor her and to denounce the amount of violence seen in Newark.

“It’s very important to be here for me, for my family, for the community in memory of our beloved Deborah Burton,” says ex-husband Imam Shakur AbdulRahim.

AbdulRahim says that Burton was a mathematical genius who got a scholarship to attend Union College.

“We are totally shocked and devastated that something could happen something as terrible as this,” AbdulRahim says.

Many Newark residents say the killings have to stop.

“Women tend to be targets,” says Newark resident Zayid Muhammad. “We're not accepting that in any way.”

Anyone who might have any information about the killing is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 877-847-7432.