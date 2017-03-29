Mother: TSA pat down left special needs son “extremely violated" at Texas airport

A furious mother in Texas says a TSA pat down given to her special needs teenage son has left him feeling "extremely violated."

DALLAS - A furious mother in Texas says a TSA pat down given to her special needs teenage son has left him feeling "extremely violated."

It happened Sunday morning at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson shot video of the incident on her cellphone and posted it to Facebook.

She says her son has sensory processing disorder and was traumatized by the experience.

 The TSA released this statement, “TSA allows for a pat down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop. In total, the pat down took approximately two minutes, and was observed by the mother and two police officers who were called to mitigate the concerns of the mother."

The video has been viewed nearly seven million times.

