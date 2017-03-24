Mother and father convicted after toddler fatally beaten

A mother and father from New Jersey have been convicted of manslaughter after their daughter was severely beaten and left her to die.

Mother and father convicted after toddler fatally beaten

Mother and father convicted after toddler fatally beaten

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

ELIZABETH - A mother and father from New Jersey have been convicted of manslaughter after their daughter was severely beaten and left her to die.

Jorge Orozco and Raquel Ramirez were both convicted Thursday on manslaughter charges, but cleared of murder charges after a nearly month long trial.

Their 2-year-old daughter, Dayanna Orozco, was dead when first responders arrived at Orozco's apartment in Elizabeth in February 2014.

Investigators said the girl suffered broken bones and severe internal injuries after the beatings. Authorities say she died from a brain hemorrhage.

Orozco and Ramirez said that the girl was hurt after falling because of her difficulty walking.

Their attorneys argued during the trial that police couldn't say which of the parents caused the injuries.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

This exotic Savannah cat was found wandering Mill 1 Exotic Savanna cat found wandering in Paterson
Caught on camera: Argument over blocked driveway gets 2 Argument over blocked driveway gets physical in Elizabeth
A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 3 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 4 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
Jersey Weekend Buzz 5 Jersey Weekend Buzz

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE