Mother and father convicted after toddler fatally beaten

ELIZABETH - A mother and father from New Jersey have been convicted of manslaughter after their daughter was severely beaten and left her to die.

Jorge Orozco and Raquel Ramirez were both convicted Thursday on manslaughter charges, but cleared of murder charges after a nearly month long trial.

Their 2-year-old daughter, Dayanna Orozco, was dead when first responders arrived at Orozco's apartment in Elizabeth in February 2014.

Investigators said the girl suffered broken bones and severe internal injuries after the beatings. Authorities say she died from a brain hemorrhage.

Orozco and Ramirez said that the girl was hurt after falling because of her difficulty walking.

Their attorneys argued during the trial that police couldn't say which of the parents caused the injuries.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.