NEW BRUNSWICK - Changes are coming to menus at Rutgers University.

The university has joined a nationwide initiative to encourage healthier food choices, which would include more plants and less processed foods.

Chicken nuggets and cold cuts will soon be a thing of the past. Students will instead find turkey, along with foods like poached salmon and lamb. Hot sauce will be replaced by fresh spices.

The new menu is expected to start next month at the Neilson Dining Hall on the Douglass Campus in New Brunswick.

The cooked-to-order stations will get revamped.