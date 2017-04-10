Monroe rabbi performs Burning of the Chametz ritual for Passover

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MONROE TOWNSHIP - A Middlesex County rabbi kicked off the Passover holiday by performing a ritual known as the Burning of the Chametz Monday.

Rabbi Eliezer Zaklikovsky runs the Chabad Jewish Center of Monroe. He says that as Passover approaches the faithful are supposed to search for and get rid of any leavened bread in their homes. It is then to be exchanged for matzo bread.

"So Passover reminds us to be humble,” he says. “We eat the crackers, the matzo, [which] is very flat has no yeast in it, as a sign of humility. And we burn the leavened bread and we are saying all those tendencies of ego should be burned and we're ready to turn a new page."

The end of the Seder marks the beginning of Passover. The holiday lasts eight full days.