HOBOKEN - Amtrak and New Jersey Transit officials say modified schedules and service into and out of Manhattan are expected to last until at least Thursday.

The traveling chaos was caused by a minor NJ Transit train derailment Monday morning at New York Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit trains traveling to and from New York Penn Station will continue on an adjusted schedule, according to the agency. Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule, with some additional trains.

NJ Transit says that rail service will not be operating at the Jersey Avenue and Avenel stations due to the changes.

Midtown Direct trains will stop at Hoboken and Raritan Valley trains will stop at Newark. Neither line will continue into New York, but commuters can access to PATH and NJ Transit bus service at Hoboken Terminal.

Cross-honoring remains in effect for all buses, PATH trains and ferry service for the time being.

Amtrak says that service along the Northeast Corridor will operate on a modified schedule

All travelers are urged to check the NJ Transit and Amtrak websites for commuting information. NJ Transit says that travelers should expected some delays and overcrowding on trains.

Monday’s NJ Transit derailment at New York Penn Station knocked out service to eight out of 21 tracks for a time. No one was hurt.

The incident came 10 days after an Amtrak train also derailed at New York Penn, and scraped against an NJ Transit train in the process.