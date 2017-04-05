You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOBOKEN - NJ Transit and Amtrak are running on modified schedules through at least Friday as repairs are still being made following Monday's derailment at New York Penn Station.

Commuters could have another frustrating morning Wednesday considering it’s the second full day commuters will have to leave extra time and make some adjustments.

The issues are being caused by the second derailment in two weeks at New York's Penn Station. According to riders, the commute is taking twice as long as usual. Others say it's been confusing.

Tickets continue to be cross honored system wide and on PATH trains and ferries.

In fact, there are additional ferries, buses and trains Wednesday along the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastline.

Midtown Direct service is running through Hoboken, and the Raritan Valley Line through Newark.